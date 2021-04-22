Students and staff at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School are being transported to the new Killeen Elementary School on Rancier Avenue after a small fire at Maude Moore Wood, 6410 Morganite Lane, in Killeen, school officials said.
Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for KISD provided a statement to parents on the situation.
"Due to smoke in our building from a small fire, students and staff are being transported to the new Killeen Elementary School. We will serve lunch to all students at the new campus. All students and staff are safe," Maya said.
Killeen Elementary School, a new school at 1608 E. Rancier Ave., has been constructed on the former grounds of East Ward Elementary School and is scheduled to be open for the upcoming fall semester.
Maya added that if parents want to pick up their students, they can do so at the new school after noon.
