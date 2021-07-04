Killeen police are on the scene of a small-plane crash near East Trimmier and Stagecoach Roads.
According to the Killeen Police Department Facebook page, the plane took off from New Braunfels and was headed to Skylark Field with only the pilot on board. The plane went down about 5:20 p.m. The cause of the crash is undetermined at this time.
The Herald is on route to the scene and will update this post as soon as possible.
