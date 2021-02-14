Snow is expected across much of the region through tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Widespread accumulations of 3-7 inches are expected across North and Central Texas. Localized higher amounts are possible, with blowing and drifting snow leading extremely dangerous travel conditions.
The heaviest snow is expected between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.
For updates follow us online or visit https://www.weather.gov/
