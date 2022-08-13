A U.S. Army soldier was killed early Saturday when he was was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding and then was struck by a pickup truck in an apparent hit-and-run accident on Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
At approximately 12:40 a.m., Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash, according to a news release from KPD spokeswoman Ophelia Miramontez.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located an unconscious male lying in the roadway, the release said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road when the rider lost control of his motorcycle while negotiating a curve, the release said.
The operator crashed in the grassy median, causing him to be ejected and land in the inside lane of Clear Creek Road.
A separate unknown vehicle, traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road, struck the operator. The driver failed to stop and render aid and continued to travel northbound.
The victim, 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz, was pronounced deceased at 3:27 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at the scene.
The victim, an active-duty soldier, was wearing a helmet.
It is not known whether the soldier was assigned to Fort Hood.
Investigators are looking for a gray in color pickup truck with major undercarriage damage.
Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and ask if anyone has any information to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-(TIPS) 8477.
