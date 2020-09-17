A Fort Hood soldier threatened his leadership, and rumors swirled this morning about an active-shooter situation on post.
"Rumors of an active shooter on Fort Hood are false; no shots were fired," Fort Hood officials said in a news release this morning. "An active duty Soldier made homicidal threats towards his leadership and is currently in custody by Fort Hood law enforcement officers."
"Again, no shots have been fired and an active shooter situation did not occur on Fort Hood." said Tom Rheinlander, Director, Fort Hood Public Affairs.
It's unclear if the post was on lockdown.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., a Killeen Daily Herald reporter at one of the Fort Hood gates said he saw cars going in and out of the gate, indicating there is no lockdown in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.