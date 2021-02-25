A boil-water notice is issued effective February 25, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. for properties located at 408 to 906 Oak Hill Drive and 700 to 716 Spring Branch Drive.
A water line break has occurred, and water service must be interrupted to complete the work. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
