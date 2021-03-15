A boil-water notice has been issued for properties located at 1301 to 1405 Chico Court in Killeen, officials announced Monday morning.
A water line break interrupted water service. Crews are on site making repairs. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.