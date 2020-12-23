A boil-water notice has been issued for multiple properties in Killeen effective beginning at 7:30 a.m. today.
The properties affected include:
1001 to 1609 E. Avenue G
1301 to 1407 E. Avenue H
202 to 208 S. 24th Street
16 to 25 S. 28th Street
A water line break has interrupted service. Crews are on site making repairs. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov.
