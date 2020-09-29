A boil water notice was issued 11 a.m. Tuesday for properties located at 1700 to 1911 Kirk Avenue.
A water tap repair has interrupted water service. Crews are on site making repairs. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
