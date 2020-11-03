A boil-water notice in Killeen has been lifted for properties at:
4800 to 5106 and 5400 Trimmier Road
1000 to 1106 Conner Court
1100 to 1607 Nicholas Circle
A water line break interrupted service and necessitated a boil water order last week, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.