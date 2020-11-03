BOIL WATER GRAPHIC LIFTED

A boil-water notice in Killeen has been lifted for properties at:

4800 to 5106 and 5400 Trimmier Road

1000 to 1106 Conner Court

1100 to 1607 Nicholas Circle

A water line break interrupted service and necessitated a boil water order last week, according to a news release from the city of Killeen. 

Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.