A boil-water notice that was effective Tuesday for properties located at 3001 to 3211 Westrim Drive has been lifted.
Emergency tap repair interrupted service and necessitated a boil water order, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
