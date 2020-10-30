A boil-water notice has been issued for properties located at 7306 to 7406 Spirit of the West Drive in Killeen.
Crews are on site replacing a water valve which requires interrupting water service, city officials said in news release Friday afternoon. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to the release.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov.
