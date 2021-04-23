A boil-water notice has been issued effective at 8 a.m. Monday for properties located at 1401 to 1405, 1501, 1701 and 1801 N. College Street and 207 W. Anderson Avenue.
Contractors will be installing a new water line and must interrupt water service to complete the work. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov.
