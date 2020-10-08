On Monday, a boil water notice will go into effect for properties located at the following addresses:
1101 to 1314 College St.
217 Young Ave.
202 to 217 W. Dunn Ave.
307 to 317 W. Dean Ave.
1306 to 1314 Garth Drive
Water service will be transferred from an existing water main to a new water main, which was constructed as part of Waterline Rehab Phase 3, according to a news release from Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen.
The project is replacing 3.5 miles of aged and undersized water lines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen, according to the release.
Water service will be interrupted while the transfer is completed. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov.
