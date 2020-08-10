A boil water notice is in effect for properties located at 4203, 4205, 4302 and 4304 Onion Road in Killeen.
A news release from the city of Killeen, issued late Sunday night, said a water line break interrupted water service and repairs are currently underway.
Once service is restored water will need to be boiled prior to consumption, according to the release.
