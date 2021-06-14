Bell County Water Control and Improvement District 3 crews are onsite completing an emergency repair of a leak at the water pump house. Customers living in the Bella Charca subdivision, as well as in the Old Nolanville Road area and Pecan Village Mobile Home Park may experience low water pressure and/or water interruption during the repair, according to a news release from the water district.
The estimated time to complete the repair is currently unknown.
A 48-hour precautionary boil water order has been placed in effect for the affected areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.