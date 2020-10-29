A boil-water notice was issued by the city of Killeen Thursday morning.
The following properties need to boil their water prior to consumption:
4800 to 5106 and 5400 Trimmier Road
1000 to 1106 Conner Court
1100 to 1607 Nicholas Circle
A water line break has interrupted water service. Crews are on site making repairs. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to the news release from the city.
