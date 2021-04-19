A boil water notice has been issued and will go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday for properties located at the following addresses:
1002 Valley Road
1302, 1304, 1306, 1308 and 1406 Fairview Drive
907A, 907B, 907C, 907D and 909 Sissom Road
901, 902 and 906 Evetts Road
Crews will be installing a water valve and must interrupt water service to complete the work.
Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov.
