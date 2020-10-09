A boil water notice that was issued in Harker Heights earlier this week has been lifted, according to a news release from the city of Harker Heights.
The following properties no longer need to boil their water:
Birchwood Drive
2100 Chinaberry Circle
Elmwood Drive
Elmwood Circle
Juniper Drive
Lakeview Drive
Mesa Oaks Circle
Monte Cristo Drive
Oakridge Boulevard (3100 through 3806)
Oakridge Circle
Oakwood Drive
Valley Oaks Drive
Valley Oaks Circle
Walnut Circle
Willowood Circle
Willowood Drive
Residents with any questions can call Kristina Ramirez, assistant public works director, at 254-953-5663, Mark Hyde, public works director at 254-953-5641 or David Mitchell, city manager at 254-953-5600.
