A boil water notice that was issued in Harker Heights earlier this week has been lifted, according to a news release from the city of Harker Heights.

The following properties no longer need to boil their water:

Birchwood Drive

2100 Chinaberry Circle

Elmwood Drive

Elmwood Circle

Juniper Drive

Lakeview Drive

Mesa Oaks Circle

Monte Cristo Drive

Oakridge Boulevard (3100 through 3806)

Oakridge Circle

Oakwood Drive

Valley Oaks Drive

Valley Oaks Circle

Walnut Circle

Willowood Circle

Willowood Drive

Residents with any questions can call Kristina Ramirez, assistant public works director, at 254-953-5663, Mark Hyde, public works director at 254-953-5641 or David Mitchell, city manager at 254-953-5600.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

