Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, said the road to justice for the slain soldier has only just begun.
“Get ready for a long marathon, because this is going to go and go and go,” she said at a Friday afternoon news conference at Guillen’s mural along Fort Hood Street in Killeen. “This is a crusade for the woman, this is a crusade for America, this is a crusade for our military.”
Khawam, along with Guillen family members and others, addressed the media following their presence at a memorial service on post for Guillen held by her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Guillen’s younger sister, Lupe Guillen, said the memorial was lacking.
“They all expressed their condolences, they all expressed their words,” Lupe Guillen said. “But I’ve said words are nothing. Actions speak louder than words. So, if you want to take action, take action and demand a congressional investigation.”
Lupe Guillen said she wants her sister’s “leadership, her chain of command to be questioned,” asking why they are still in their position if they couldn’t protect her sister.
Khawam also spoke about the memorial service, calling it a “very beautiful memorial.”
“But it’s not enough,” Khawam said. “And that special investigation? Not enough.”
Khawam referred to the special investigation directed by the Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy on July 10.
Khawam and the family have been calling for a congressional investigation of how the case has been handled.
They are also seeking the passage of a #IAmVanessaGuillen bill that is projected to be introduced July 30 in Washington, D.C.
Khawam has said she wants the bill to mandate that sexual harassment and sexual assault cases in the military be handled by an entity other than the military.
Khawam and the family have repeatedly said that Guillen had complained of being sexually harassed prior to her death.
An investigation into the sexual harassment claims was started by the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on June 18 — nearly two months after her disappearance — but Fort Hood officials have said there is no evidence to indicate she had been sexually harassed.
On July 10, The Washington Post reported that investigators told reporters on a call that there may be evidence of potential harassment, but not of a sexual nature.
In order for the bill to pass, Khawam said it needs to have bipartisan support, as well as support from President Donald Trump, with whom Khawam and the family will meet July 29.
“We want to talk about our bill — our legislation — and why it’s so important to get it passed and for him to support it,” Khawam said about the meeting with the president.
She said they will also tell him about the things they’ve observed in the process. They will ask him to support not only the bill but also military reform in general.
The Republican sponsor of the bill is Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and the Democrat sponsor is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Khawam said.
Lupe Guillen had a message for those lawmakers who do not support the bill.
“If we can vote you in, we can vote you out, also,” she said during the news conference in Killeen.
Stephen Nelson, a Houston resident and 12-year veteran of the Army, said he supports the bill. He said he thinks having an outside agency would increase the number of sexual harassment cases that get reported.
“I think a lot of reports are not filed for fear of reprisal from the unit,” Nelson said. “And if the unit has zero influence on the investigation, I think it would increase the amount of reports, because the soldiers who report don’t have to worry as much about the unit covering it up and then treating them badly.”
Nelson organized an all-day protest near the mural Friday for Guillen, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales and Pfc. Brandon Rosencrans.
Continued protests
Protests hosted by LULAC will continue today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the same location, near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
AnaLuisa Tapia, a district director for LULAC, said the reason for the continued protests is to ensure the other lawmakers in Washington, D.C., begin to support the bill.
The public is also invited to attend a recitation of the rosary prayer in honor of Guillen at 7 p.m. in the same location.
The rosary prayer is a tradition of the Catholic Church.
“Whoever wants to join is welcome,” Tapia said Thursday, adding that copies of the prayer will be provided.
Tapia also said they will hand out some rosary beads on a first-come, first-served basis until all have been distributed.
