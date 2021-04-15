Spring is in full swing in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, and with summer swiftly approaching, now is the time to celebrate. Visit the Monarch Festival to celebrate seasonal migration, the Heart of Texas RV Show to prepare for future vacations, local libraries for spring family fun, or a farmers market for seasonal products. Details for these events and more down below.
Local Events
The Temple Chamber of Commerce and City of Temple are hosting The Spirit of Santa Fe Trail from April 16- 18. Central Texas wineries and breweries will offer ticket holders either a wine tasting or a flight of beer at each location. The $20 trail ticket is valid for one offer at each participating location over the trail dates. Participating locations include 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, Moose & Goose Winery, Red Caboose Winery, Bold Republic Brewing Company and Fire Base Brewing Company. Go to www.templechamber.com/spiritofsantafe.html for tickets and more information.
The Heart of Texas RV Show will be from noon to 7 p.m. April 16, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 17, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 18 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. This free event will also have live music and food trucks. Go to www.heartoftexasrvshow.com or call 512-645-3955 for more information.
The Bell County Tire Recycling Event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 16 and 8 a.m. to noon April 17 at the Bell County Expo Center. Car tires can be recycled for $2 each and tractor tires are $15 a tire. This event is open to residents of Bell and surrounding counties.
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting shows for its new spring production, “Once on This Island,” at 7:30 p.m. April 16-17 and 23-24; and a matinee show at 2:30 p.m. April 18 and 25. Tickets range from $15 to $20. Go to https://bit.ly/3e3dF5n to purchase in advance.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Alex Raymundo at 9 p.m. April 16 and 17. Ticket prices range from $20 to $30 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Fort Hood Strongest Competition begins at 7 a.m. April 17 at Hood Stadium. Events will include vehicle pull, dead lift, log clean and press and atlas stones. There will be individual men’s and women’s competitions with awards presented to the overall winner in each weight class. Participation is $15 for DoD affiliates, and $20 for non-DoD. Go to hood.armymwr.com to register online.
Keep Nolanville Beautiful is hosting the inaugural Monarch Festival from 9 a.m. to noon April 17 at Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Ave. This free event celebrates the migration of Monarch butterflies to and from Mexico. There will be a 1K Color Fun Run, Butterfly Costume Parade, crafts, music, vendors, food trucks, games, and more. Interested vendors shouldcall Kerry Fillip at 254-383-3015 to participate.
Express Employment Professionals is hosting a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at 1801 Trimmier Road, Killeen. Refreshments will be provided.
Keep Salado Beautiful is hosting the Green Bridge Garden Planting Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon April 20 at the Green Bridge Walking Trail Garden at Rock Creek, Salado. Volunteers are invited to bring their own tools and gloves.
The Copperas Cove ISD Virtual Hiring Event will be from 10 to 11 a.m. April 20. Job seekers can talk to hiring managers from Copperas Cove ISD via Zoom at this time. Go to http://bit.ly/CCISD_Hiring_Event to register.
The Harker Heights Spring Fun Day in the Park will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 24 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing. This free event will feature art, vendors, music, activities and more. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493 for more information or to become a vendor.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Family Fun
Month of the Military Child Bingo will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17 at Fort Hood Community Events and Bingo Center, Building 50012, Clear Creek Road. This event is open to all ID cardholders and guests. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Cost is $5 per person and includes lunch for children, prizes for winners, and a goodie bag.
The Fort Hood Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, is hosting a Month of the Military Child event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17. There will be games, raffles, giveaways, and more for kids 17 and under.
The Temple Civic Theatre is presenting Stardust 101: Virtual Youth Acting Class by Therin Morrisey. This four-week course will be from 5 to 5:45 p.m. every Friday from April 23 to May 14. Classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 12. Cost is $65 per participant. Call 254-778-4751 or visit www.templecivictheatre.com to register.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting a virtual story time event featuring the story, “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins, at 4 p.m. April 21 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Happy Earth Day Baby Time at 11 a.m. April 19. This in-person event is for babies, parents, and caregivers to learn songs, rhymes, games and more. Masks are required for attendees 10 and up. Register by calling 254-953-5491. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from April 16- 22, will be “Raya and the Last Dragon” at 8:15 p.m. and “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, will host free live music by Trey Rose from 9 p.m. to midnight April 16.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, and live music by Kin Faux at noon April 16. This event is free.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Secondhand Rose from 8 p.m. to midnight April 16. Cover: $10. John Christopher Way will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 17. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Graham Wilkinson from 6 to 9 p.m. April 16, Ella Reid from 6 to 9 p.m. April 17, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 18. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by The Bluegrass Pals at7 p.m. April 17. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. The free outdoor movie night, featuring a showing of “A League of Their Own,” will begin at sunset April 16.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music by Darrell Ray from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 16.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. April 16, and Lisa Perlet and Carissa Powell at 6 p.m. April 17.
Farmers Markets
Downtown Belton Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 at the Downtown Belton Square and surrounding businesses. There will be shopping, crafts, art, food and drinks, music and more.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from May 4 through Oct. 26 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Tiny Thinkers event for kids 5 and under will be from 10 to 11 a.m. April 21. This free event will feature Earth Day activities and a story time. Register in advance at www.bellcountymuseum.org/f/48. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.