As spring approaches, there are plenty of events to get back outside and enjoy the season. Visit the Harker Heights Spring Outdoor Expo for tips on gardening and more, bring the furry family member to the Paws in the Park event, or volunteer for the Waterway Cleanup or I Love My Parks Day beautification projects this weekend.
Festivals, Events
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road in Belton, is hosting its inaugural Crawfish and Cars Festival from 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7. The crawfish boil on Friday will feature live music by Philip Coggins, followed by Slim Bawb & The Fabulous Stumpgrinders. The car show and crawfish boil on Saturday will feature live music by Lance Wade Thomas and Los Roaches. Registration for the car show is required, and there will be rewards for various categories. The car show is $20 per entry, tickets for the crawfish boil are $20 per day, with all-you-can eat Saturday-only tickets available for $40. Go to the event’s page on www.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets in advance.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is hosting its 34th annual Wild West Night from 7 to 10 p.m. March 6 at Club Hood, 28218 Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. There will casino-style games, music, dancing and more at this event. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and can be purchased online at the event’s page on www.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door. Proceeds of the event will go toward the group’s Community Outreach Program.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting the Waterway Cleanup from 8 to 10 a.m. March 7 at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot for sign-in and distribution of materials.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting Breakfast Bingo from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. March 7. There will be prizes given to winners at this free event.
The City of Harker Heights Spring Outdoor Expo will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. There will be a vendor fair, information on outdoor recreation, gardening classes, outdoor advice, and the annual Seed and Plant Swap.
The Killeen Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. March 7 at Texas Humane Heroes, 5501 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. There will be low-cost vaccinations and tests for dogs and cats ranging from $15 to $25, as well as microchipping available.
The I Love My Parks Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 7 at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Volunteers will assist staff in planting a flower garden around the swimming pool entrance, plant trees in the park, and perform small beautification projects.
The Spring into Action Fitness Expo will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 7 at the Applied Functional Fitness Center, 12018 33rd St., Fort Hood. There will be a round-robin workout to include High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), TRX and a WellBeats workout, with 20 minutes for each session. Information on health and wellness, access to resources, and more will be at this free event.
The Kempner Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 40th annual Barbecue Lunch and Auction Fundraiser from 1 to 6 p.m. March 7 at 315 Pecan St., Kempner. A plate, complete with brisket and sides, is $12, and a brisket sandwich with chips is $7. There will also be an auction beginning at 3 p.m.
The city of Harker Heights is hosting the Paws in the Park event from 2 to 5 p.m. March 7 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This free event includes agility courses; pet adoption; pet services and products; and contests for best dressed, best trick, dog and owner lookalike, and smallest and largest dog.
The UFC 248 Fight Night Watch Party will be from 6 to 10 p.m. March 7 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. The event is free and open to all, and full bar and food service will be available.
The St. Patrick’s Glowtastic 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at the Fort Hood Samuel Adams Brewhouse parking lot. On-site registration will be from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. and is $25 for DoD and $30 for non-DoD runners. There will be a before and after party at the brewhouse.
The Fort Hood MilSpouseFest 2020 will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. March 12 at the Courtyard Marriott Killeen, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway. There will be vendors, free food, networking, games, and prizes at this free event. Go to the event’s page on www.eventbrite.com to register online in advance.
Fort Hood Adventure Programs, 4930 Clear Creek Road, is hosting a Mountain Bike Dana Peak Park trip from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 12. Participants will meet at the recreation equipment check out center and depart to the park together; transportation will be provided. Once at the park, staff will fit each individual with a helmet and mountain bike and ride the trails. Pre-registration is required; call 254-317-5350 to register.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., is hosting a Friends of the Library Local Authors event from 6 to 8 p.m. March 12. The Central Texas Writers Society will also be in attendance and authors will be selling their books, holding meet and greets, and reading work for attendees.
Family Fun
The Fort Hood Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, is hosting a Disney Princess Tea Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7. Kids and their families are invited to this free event.
Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14, Moody, is hosting a lunchtime demonstration by the Leon River Dutch Oven Gang from noon to 1 p.m. March 7. Samples will be available after the demonstration. The park is also hosting a Bird and Bee Houses program from 2 to 6 p.m. March 8. This come-and-go program will feature information by a local Texas master nationalist at the visitor center, and an opportunity to walk through the prairie to view on-site houses. Both of these events are free, but park fees still apply.
The Temple Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., is hosting its CAC Family Series: The Magic School Bus from 2 to 4 p.m. March 7. Tickets to the performance are $12 per adult, $7 per child, and each child will go home with a new book. To purchase tickets, go to www.cacarts.org.
Copperas Cove Relay for Life is hosting a Carnival for a Cure Fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. March 7 at Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove. There will be live music, carnival games, pony rides, face painting, henna tattoos, tarot card reading, food trucks and vendors. Game tickets will be $1 each and prices will vary for other events.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a live animal show, The Creature Teacher, at two different times, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., March 11. This free program is geared toward kids 3 and up.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a recurring STEAM Day the last Tuesday of every month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. The playgroupis canceled this week, but will resume March 18. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. There will be a showing of the complete “Back to the Future” trilogy with the first movie at 1:30 p.m. March 11, the sequel at 1:30 p.m. March 12, and part three at 1:30 p.m. March 13. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:45to 10:45 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Sasha K.A. and Chris E. Peterson from 7 to 9 p.m. March 6 and Anna Larson from 7 to 9 p.m. March 7.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club hosts live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Cover ranges from $8 to $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Kyle Mathisfrom 7 to 11 p.m. March 6 and Tristan Inman from 8 p.m. to midnight March 7. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting free live music by The Rightly So from 6 to 9 p.m. March 6, Christopher Dale from 6 to 9 p.m. March 7, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 8.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. This month’s theme is “Geek Out Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7. Visitors are welcome to come and engage in activities dressed up as their favorite fictional character. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month. Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
