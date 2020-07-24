Three state representatives will be in Killeen today to show their support for Spc. Vanessa Guillen and her family during the weekly rally around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Rancier and Fort Hood Street, near Fort Hood’s east gate.
State Reps. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, César Blanco, D-El Paso, and Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, will all be present for the rally.
According to a flyer from the communications office of Blanco, the rally will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at 1104 W. Rancier Ave.
The rally is in line with the weekly protests that have happened at the same spot with the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Guillen family.
Blanco said he will be refiling bills he has authored to protect victims and witnesses of military sexual assault in the Texas military, according to a news release on his Twitter page.
The legislation will be named after Guillen, according to Blanco.
Guillen went missing on April 22 and her remains were found near the Leon River in late June.
The family of Guillen and its attorney, Natalie Khawam, have been pushing for a congressional investigation into the possible sexual harassment and death of the soldier. They are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and host a march on Thursday through Washington D.C.
