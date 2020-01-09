The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of rain showers before noon today in the Killeen area, according to the NWS website.
Wind speeds today will be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
On Friday, there will be a 50% to 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms with a chance of some of the storms becoming severe.
Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that hail between quarter and ping pong ball sizes could be possible for some areas in Killeen as well as the possibility for tornadoes, strong damaging winds and some minor flooding.
The line of storms is expected to move through Killeen between 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, according to Sanchez.
Some scattered showers could linger in the Killeen area after 8 p.m. but storms will be gone, according to the NWS.
Rain totals on Friday could be between a quarter and a half of an inch, according to the website.
As the weekend approaches, the rain will clear out and conditions will be mostly sunny with a high of 56 degrees. The low on Saturday will be 34 degrees.
On Sunday, some clouds will move into the area and the high will be 61 with a low of 43. Wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
