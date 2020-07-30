An Army inspector general found that more than a third of female soldiers at Fort Hood who were surveyed said they have been sexually harassed.
The findings were discussed during testimony Wednesday at a congressional hearing on the death of Vanessa Guillen, a soldier who told friends and family that she was harassed by a sergeant on the post in the weeks before she was killed, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The inspector general’s report says that two dozen of the women interviewed said they had been sexually harassed in the past year. It says 20 of them reported the incidents, according to the Chronicle. The congresswoman leading Wednesday’s hearing on Spc. Guillen’s death also pointed to findings that indicate females serving at Fort Hood did not trust their direct supervisors to protect them if they reported harassment.
“The inspection at Fort Hood found that survey respondents did not trust their immediate supervisors to handle a sexual harassment or sexual assault incident,” said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat who chaired the hearing on Wednesday.
“Eighteen of the 52 women surveyed — more than a third — reported being sexually harassed,” Speier said.
Other studies — both nationally and at Fort Hood — have demonstrated that many service members have little faith in the process, and have documented problems with how such outcries have been investigated in the past, the Chronicle reported.
The congressional hearing focused on sexual harassment, assault and bullying in the military, and spotlighted how the Defense Department and the Coast Guard continue to fail to protect women service members from abuse — often by superiors — despite a decadelong effort to address the problem, according to the McClatchy Washington Bureau, which also covered the hearing.
“In an institution that prides itself in cohesiveness, to leave no soldier behind, we are failing,” Speier said.
Speier has long been a crusader for women’s issues in the military, and efforts — which coincided with reporting by McClatchy in 2011 and 2013 to spotlight the issue of rape in the military — led to changes in the armed forces treatment of such complaints, McClatchy reported.
But the problem has not gone away, and Speier called the hearing to highlight problems in light of Guillen’s death.
Col. Patrick Wempe, the inspector general of the U.S. Army Forces Command, led an inspection between June 29 and July 3 at Fort Hood, the Stars & Stripes reported. The six-member team of inspectors looked into the implementation of the program, assessment of the command climate and whether it is supportive of soldiers reporting sexual harassment and assault, and to find any systemic program issues or resource shortfalls, according to Wempe’s testimony.
The inspection team had 225 randomly selected soldiers picked to conduct an anonymous survey, the Stars & Stripes reported. There were also sessions and interviews with soldiers. Personnel with the sexual harassment and assault response program also had sessions to hear soldiers’ concerns and conducted interviews. Overall, about 450 soldiers and civilians from Fort Hood were contacted by the inspection team, twice as many as a normal inspection, according to Wempe’s testimony.
However, inspectors were unable to “fully incorporate” members of Guillen’s unit, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, into the review until this week because inspectors were at Fort Hood at the same time as Guillen’s remains were being identified and Robinson’s death, the Stars & Stripes reported. Wempe said they decided not to complete the inspection of the unit at the time because of those developments and their impacts on the unit’s soldiers.
Wempe testified that Fort Hood’s sexual harassment and assault prevention program meets the Army’s standards.
The inspector general’s report found that the vast majority of soldiers on the base — more than 85% — felt comfortable reporting sexual harassment and assault to officials, more than 90% reported trust in leadership, the Chornicle reported.
“At Fort Hood we observed a (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program) needing to improve in certain areas, but one in which units generally execute the standard,” Wempe said. “Importantly, most soldiers said they would report if sexually harassed, most would report if sexually assaulted and nearly all said that leaders take reports of sexual harassment and assault serious.”
