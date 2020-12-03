Someone wanted by police in multiple local shootings led police in a short chase before smashing a stolen car into a brick wall of a home in west Killeen Thursday morning, officials said.
The Killeen Police Department late Thursday was still looking for the suspect, whom police did not name or describe.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers were in the area of Desert Willow Drive when they saw a suspect who has been involved in several shootings driving in a stolen black sedan, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for KPD.
The suspect noticed the officer and immediately drove off and a short pursuit ensued. The suspect was traveling westbound on Fox Glove Drive when he or she collided into a residence on Bachelor Button Drive. The department’s tactical response unit was deployed. After investigating, the suspect was not found in the area, according to the release.
The residents in the home reported no injuries, however, their residence received major damage from the crash.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing and information will be provided as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.