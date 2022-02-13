Two men have been arrested over the weekend in connection to a drive-by shooting incident in Harker Heights in January that left one person dead.
The Harker Heights Police Department put forward a release this afternoon that they have arrested suspect John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, and suspect Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, in connection to the shooting on Jan. 17. According to the release, Scott was arrested Friday in Wharton and is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail, awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail. Terry was arrested Saturday in Temple and is currently being held in the Bell County Jail.
Both men are being held on a charge of murder and have been given a $1,000,000 bond for their connection to the shooting death of Ty Andre Gentle, according to the release. Scott is also being held on charges of forgery and evading arrest. His total bond has been set at $1,052,500.
According to initial police reports from the days following the January shooting, Gentle died after being the victim of a drive-by shooting that occurred in the early afternoon Jan. 17 at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
“Information gathered on scene was the victim was at the light at Indian Trail and CTE traveling north when a vehicle came up from behind occupied with four males, who started shooting from the back seat,” police said Jan. 17. “Witnesses said they saw different types of guns used in the shooting. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and succumb to his injuries.”
Despite information gathered after the shooting, HHPD spokesman Lawrence Stewart said today that Scott and Terry are the only two suspects believed to be involved in the incident, in contrast to initial witness reports of four shooters.
Police have not released any further information regarding a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.