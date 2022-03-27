A United Petroleum Transport tanker rolled over, spilling a good portion of the 8,700 gallon cargo onto Central Texas Expressway at Rosewood early this morning. Multiple emergency response teams and resources were dispatched to the scene about 8 a.m.
The driver, who was traveling west on Central Texas Expressway, tried to make the U-turn under the bridge at Rosewood. The loaded tanker rolled onto its right side and gasoline immediately began leaking, according to information gathered at the scene. Officers from Killeen Police and Fire Departments as well as Harker Heights Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene. Teams from the Fort Hood Fire Department and Killeen Public Works arrived shortly thereafter and were tasked with containing the spill.
The highly flammable contents poured from a breach in the center part of the tanker at ground level.
“We had a very dangerous situation develop very quickly,” Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said. Emergency management teams sprayed fire-retardant foam around and onto the spill, but the flow of fuel was too great and it soon washed down the curbside gutter, according to witnesses at the scene.
In the meantime, officers worked quickly to re-route people away from the scene. Cars began to back up on Central Texas Expressway west of Courtney Lane and south of Rosewood Drive.
Emergency management teams decided to try to re-route the spill toward a less-populated area some two blocks from the scene. Department of Public Safety brought a backhoe in to attempt to create a depression in an adjacent field which could absorb the liquid further from the scene.
“Gravity was against us,” Kubinski said. A second option was to utilize an existing “well” for containment, located right at the southeast corner of the intersection.
Hazmat teams were on site for hours to monitor fumes and keep the leak contained. United Petroleum dispatched a second tanker to the site. “The plan is to pump any remaining fuel from the damaged tanker into a second truck,” Kubinski said. “Once it is safe to do so, the tanker will be righted and towed from the scene.”
A KFD news release issued after the accident addressed the ongoing cleanup efforts and emphasized there was no threat to the community at large. “While the public will smell gasoline in that area, there is no danger or threat to the community at this time,” the release said. “An environmental contractor will be on the scene for the next couple of days to continue monitoring the situation.”
In this situation, United Petroleum Transport has its own protocol in place and will be sending teams to assess the situation, move the vehicle and clean up the site and any remaining hazardous material. Killeen and Harker Heights emergency personnel will monitor all of the activity and coordinate follow-up procedures when the area has been cleared.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King was notified immediately and arrived on scene to provide additional resources, if needed.
“Our first-responders and HazMat crews who took control of this incident have done an excellent job,” Nash-King said. “My main concern was for the safety of residents in the area.”
Interstate Highway 14 is currently open with heavy traffic. Officers at the scene on the access road ask all drivers to avoid the area and find alternative driving routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.