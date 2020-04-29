The sun shone brightly over Killeen Wednesday, and temperatures peaked at 81 degrees at Killeen’s Skylark Field Airport.
Looking ahead, the clouds should dissipate quickly, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Temperatures are expected to warm up, and high temperature records could be broken on Saturday and Sunday.
Projected high temperatures are 93 for Saturday and 95 for Sunday.
Godwin said the highest recorded temperature at Skylark Field on May 2 — dating back to 1978 — was 89 degrees in 2017. The highest recorded temperature on May 3 is 91 degrees in 2014.
“We’re getting an area of high pressure in the atmosphere,” Godwin said of the high temperatures.
He said when there is high pressure, it produces sinking air which results in warmer temperatures and dry air.
The bright, clear sky on Wednesday was a stark contrast to the conditions in the early-morning hours of Wednesday.
Severe storms between 1 and 4 a.m. delivered quarter- to golf ball-sized hail throughout parts of Killeen, broke large limbs off of trees and blew 55 to 60 mph winds.
One Killeen resident, Debbie Winderl, who lives in the 4200 block of Aspen Drive in east Killeen, said she woke up to the hail hitting her house around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The storm also damaged a tree in the 200 block of Meadow Glen Drive in north Killeen.
Jason Hill said he knew it wasn’t the wind that caused the damage.
“There’s charring on the tree, so I know it was lightning,” he said Wednesday morning.
Hill said at the time he heard it he didn’t know what it was until he went outside to see his tree damaged later in the morning.
At its peak, power outages in the Killeen and Harker Heights area reached around 1,500 between 2 and 4 a.m., according to electricity provider Oncor.
In Temple and Belton, the outages peaked at around 5,000.
Most customers had power restored by 8 a.m., and by late afternoon, 14 outages were still detected — 12 in north Killeen, one in east Killeen and one in Harker Heights.
Karl Green, area manager for Oncor, said the power should be restored between 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Green said the biggest problem was tree limbs and branches that fell over onto power lines or caused fuse issues.
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued in Copperas Cove at 3:34 a.m., according to CodeRED warning notifications.
The storm produced nearly an inch of rain in Killeen.
According to rain gauge data from the National Weather Service, Skylark Field Airport in Killeen reported 0.9 inches as of 7 a.m., and the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reported 0.7 inches as of 7 a.m
NWS Meteorologist Jason Godwin said wind gusts peaked at 60 mph at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport at 3:41 a.m., and 55 mph at Skylark Field Airport at 3:36 a.m.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Tuesday are:
- Today: High 81, Low 59 - Sunny
- Friday: High 90, Low 65 - Sunny
- Saturday: High 93, Low 70 - Mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 95, Low 71 - Mostly sunny
- Monday: High 97, Low 72 - Sunny
- Tuesday: High 96, Low 67 - Sunny, then 20% chance of rain late
