Super Tuesday is today — the final chance to vote in the primary for federal, state and county positions.
Voters in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas can vote at any designated polling spot, as long as it is in the county where they reside. This is new for Bell County voters, who had to vote at their polling place on Election Day in previous contests.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each county.
For information about the candidates and videos of their statements, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
Texas’ 31st Congressional District is one of the most contested local races. Three Republicans are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter while five Democrats vie for their party’s nomination.
In addition to the incumbent, Republicans in the race are Abhiram Garapati, Christopher Wall and Mike Williams. Democrats running for the post are Eric Hanke, Donna Imam, Dan Janjigian, Christine Eady Mann and Tammy Young.
Bell County
Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris is challenging incumbent Eddy Lange for Bell County sheriff in the GOP primary. No one is running on the Democratic ticket.
The primaries for Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace and Precinct 4 constable will be contested on both sides.
Two Democrats — Gregory Johnson and incumbent Daryl Peters — and three Republicans — Hal Butchart, Michael Keefe and Chet Southworth — are seeking the Justice of the Peace seat.
For the Precinct 4 constable seat, Republicans Michael Copeland and AJ Torres, as well as Democrats Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor are running.
Also on the Bell County ballot is the 426th District Court judge seat. Republicans Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker — all lawyers — are vying to succeed Fancy Jezek, who retired.
The winner will have no Democratic opponent in November.
Coryell County
Republican voters in Coryell and Lampasas counties will decide between challenger Keith Neuendorff and incumbent Rep. Roger Williams in the District 25 congressional race. Meanwhile, Democrats will choose between Julie Oliver and Heidi Sloan to help determine who will face the Republican candidate in the Nov. 3 general election.
Two candidates are challenging incumbent state Rep. J.D. Sheffield in the District 59 Republican primary. Cody Johnson and Shelby Slawson are seeking to unseat the incumbent, who is seeking a fifth term in the Texas Legislature. If no one receives more than 50% of the vote on March 3, the two candidates with the highest vote totals will face each other in a runoff May 26. No one is on the Democratic ticket for the position.
In other contested races, former Coryell County Constable Roger Hammack is challenging incumbent Sheriff Scott A. Williams. The winner will not face a Democratic challenger in the general election.
Six candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for Coryell County Commissioner in Precinct 3. Incumbent Don Jones is not seeking re-election. Ryan Basham, Jerry A. Casey, Jaydie Dixon, Paul Hopson, Dewey Jones and Justin Veazey will seek to replace Jones. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will have a run-off on May 26. The winner will have no Democratic opponent in the general election.
Two of the four county constable races will be contested. In Precinct 2, incumbent Shawn Camp will be challenged by Chuck Wilson. In Precinct 3, incumbent Dewey Jones is not seeking re-election. Jimmy R. Daniel and Kirby Ruiz are hoping to succeed him.
Lampasas County
The only Lampasas County contested race is for the Precinct 2 and 3 constable seat. Incumbent John W. Harris and Misty Maldonado are running. Both are Republicans.
All other county races are unopposed on the Republican ballots. No Democrats are listed on the ballot for Lampasas County races.
For information on candidates’ top issues and other positions, go to kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics. There, you’ll find articles from the Herald’s Feb. 16 Election Guide and other election coverage.
Reporters Monique Brand, Thaddeus Imerman, Hunter King, David Perdue and Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
