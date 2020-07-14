A man from Killeen who calls himself “Mike The Connect” is doing quite well in the entertainment industry.
Born Michael Alexander, the hometown guy’s nickname solidifies what he does in the life of Hollywood.
Alexander has a management and branding company but mostly focuses on connecting major artists or athletes with business opportunities for themselves or their brand.
The 2003 Ellison High School grad’s social media showcases him partying alongside entertainers such as Trey Songz, Logan Paul, Justin Bieber and Floyd Mayweather — while traveling by private jets and taking selfies in front of jam-packed crowds throughout the world. His Instagram alone has more than 123,000 followers.
Recently, he was featured in USA Today in an article highlighting his life.
Prior to the pandemic, Alexander was about to start a 30 American city tour with DJ Steve Aoki, the fourth highest-paid DJ in the world.
“Basically I’m a major connector that’s why everyone knows me as Mike The Connect,” Alexander said. “I was able to meet a lot of celebrity friends through nightlife as well as a brand which I would basically create like a connection from both sides.”
Alexander got his first taste of the entertainment industry back in early 2007 when he was involved in the signing of Killeen-based seven-man rap group “Green City,” whose members included local rapper Michael “Sparkdawg” Cunningham and restaurant owner JR Scott.
“I used to, more or less, intern and learned a little bit (about) how the entertainment industry worked from seeing how they were able to get signed,” Alexander said. “From there ... I took a big leap and moved to Los Angeles.”
When he arrived to the City of Angels —— through meeting one of the biggest celebrity nightlife figures —— he started hosting his own celebrity events and connected major brands with sponsorships.
According to Alexander, if a certain artist or celebrity or athlete wanted to expand their brand they would come to him.
So how has the pandemic affected his life?
“I kinda been able to have a bit more of rest time but still in the process of putting deals and other things together for when everything starts to open back,” Alexander said. “Especially missing the whole summer of touring which is usually the busiest time for us touring as we are in Europe from May all the way until September playing different festivals in different countries everyday since its festival season.”
Alexander hopes his story inspires a young kid in Killeen to also live out their dreams —— regardless of what stands in their way.
“Coming from this diverse town of Killeen, I would say that as long as you are consistent and not afraid to take risks, you can pretty much accomplish many of your goals. It’s not always about going the hardest but pacing yourself for longevity and being well researched,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.