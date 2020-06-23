The Killeen Police Department has made a third arrest in connection with the death of 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Alibarnett.
A 15-year-old male has been arrested and is currently in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Breez Breann Collier, 24, and Jessica Helen Hampton, 18, have also been arrested in connection with the death, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.