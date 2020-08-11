Three Army soldiers, including two stationed at Fort Hood, are among the nine men arrested in a prostitution sting that took place this past weekend in Killeen.
Fort Hood officials verified Spc. Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, is a motor transport operator assigned to 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, and Pfc. Timmy Jones Jr., 30, is a combat engineer assigned to Fort Hood’s 87th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade.
Staff Sgt. Pierre Jean, 32, is stationed at a military base near San Antonio, according to Kileen Police Department Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez. Police identified Jean, a combat medic, as a Killeen resident, though he is assigned to the Army Medical Center of Excellence at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, according to the Stars and Stripes.
The three soldiers, along with six others, were arrested in a two-day prostitution sting at an undisclosed location, Killeen police announced on Monday.
Mugshot photos for all nine suspects were requested, and all except Jean’s were provided by authorities.
On Saturday the Killeen Police Department Special Victim’s Unit in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program, concluded the two-day child prostitution sting.
Antwon and Jones, along with Javier Angel Perez Coyotl, 40, of Austin; Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner; Brandon Lee, 25, of Killeen; Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple; Dustin Edwards Johnson, 42, of Lott; were also all arrested on the same charge — felony prostitution under 18 — according to an affidavit for each suspect.
Jean, along with Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, are charged with Class A Prostitution, a misdemeanor. All nine men are listed in a KPD press release.
Miramontez said the suspects contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age.
“These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol. The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.”
The operation concluded with seven felony prostitution charges, two misdemeanor prostitution charges, and two guns were confiscated. The location was in Killeen, Miramontez said.
The Herald requested the mugshots from KPD, which said it does not release mugshots of people arrested on misdemeanor charges. The Herald then requested mugshots from the Bell Couunty Jail, which had mugshots for eight of the nine people arrested. It did not have a mugshot for Jean because his change is a misdemeanor, and he has not been booked into the Bell County Jail.
“The case was presented as Second Degree Prostitution of a Minor to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and refused to issue a complaint,” in regards to two of the suspects being charged with misdemeanors. “It was presented to the County Attorney’s Office and the complaint for Prostitution was returned. These two cases are actively being investigated.”
