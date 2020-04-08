Large hail and damaging straight line winds are possible Wednesday afternoon in Central Texas.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday morning for several counties, including Bell, Coryell and Lampasas.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the coming line of storms, the NWS said in the hazardous outlook.
The Killeen area has a lower chance of seeing severe thunderstorms, including the hail. The chances are around 30%, according to NWS meteorologist Jason Godwin.
Godwin said if the strong storms develop in Killeen, area residents can expect to see them from around 4 p.m. to around 9 p.m.
There are three "ingredients" the weather service looks for in a severe thunderstorm, and one of them is not as prominent as the others, which is why Godwin said the chances are lower for the Killeen area.
The ingredients meteorologists look for are atmosphere instability, moisture and a cold front.
Godwin said the atmosphere instability and moisture are present with the potential 90-degree temperatures and humidity.
The cold front is not as apparent for the Killeen area, Godwin said.
The largest threat of the damage-producing storms is likely to the south and southwest of the Killeen area, possibly around Austin or in the hill country.
The NWS is predicting some wet nights in the Killeen area and potential severe storms tonight.
Much of today is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tonight, residents might experience showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. with cooling temps around 65.
“The next few days, rain chances will increase and we’ll see it mostly on Thursday afternoon into the evening,” said NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley. Stalley added that there will be a cold front expected Thursday morning.
Chances of showers will increase on Thursday with a 50% chance. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Thursday night is expected to be cloudy, with a low around 57.
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday with cloudy skies with a high near 67.
On Friday night, those chances of showers and thunderstorms continue with a low around 57.
Saturday showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 73; the chance of precipitation is 70% throughout the day.
