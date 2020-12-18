III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne III, the top enlisted soldier at Fort Hood, has been suspended pending an investigation, U.S. Army Forces Command announced Friday evening in a news release.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, suspended Burgoyne, and the investigation will look into him “allegedly using unprofessional language toward subordinates recently,” the Forces Command release said.
Forces Command will conduct the investigation to determine the facts and issue the appropriate response.
It is unrelated to other investigations on Fort Hood, officials said.
“A suspension is a temporary removal, often pending the results of an investigation, and is not punitive in nature,” the release said.
