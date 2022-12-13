A tornado watch is in effect for Coryell and 17 other counties in central and northern Texas.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a tornado watch, which is less severe than a warning, at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday morning.
A tornado watch is a reminder that conditions are favorable for tornadic activity, whereas a tornado warning means a tornado has been reported or spotted on radar.
The tornado watch for Coryell county will remain in effect until 5 p.m. this afternoon.
The following 17 counties are also affected:
- Anderson
- Bosque
- Falls
- Freestone
- Hamilton
- Henderson
- Hill
- Leon
- Limestone
- McLennan
- Robertson
- Delta
- Navarro
- Hopkins
- Lamar
- Rains
- Van Zandt
A hazardous weather warning is also in effect for Coryell and Bell counties.
“Numerous thunderstorms are expected along and ahead of an eastward moving cold front today,” the weather service alert said Tuesday morning. “Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, some hail and a few tornadoes.”
