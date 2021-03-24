The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a tornado watch for a large range of Central Texas including all of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. A warning will be issued if one is seen developing by a spotter or one is seen developing on radar.
Early Wednesday, NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said that increased moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to the area could make conditions more favorable for an isolated tornado.
As the round of potentially severe storms pushes through the Central Texas area, Killeen-Fort Hood area residents can expect to see large hail and damaging wind.
Hernandez said hail could be quarter-sized or bigger, and winds could reach in excess of 65 mph.
The first round of storms should reach the area around 6 p.m., meteorologist Madison Gordon said.
"It's probably going to be pretty active," Hernandez said earlier Wednesday.
In a hazardous weather outlook posted on the NWS website, the agency stated that storm spotters may be requested late this afternoon and evening in Central Texas.
Currently, the NWS forecast shows a 70% chance of severe thunderstorms this evening.
The strength of the storms should decrease through the overnight hours, but another round of potentially severe storms could move through the area around 1 or 2 a.m., Hernandez said.
The storm system could move off to the east by sunrise Thursday. Skies should clear by Thursday afternoon.
