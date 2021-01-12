The eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 in Nolanville temporarily closed down after two box trucks collided during the morning commute Tuesday, police said.
The collision happened about 7:40 a.m. near the Main Street overpass, and did not cause any injuries, said Nolanville Police Department Chief Michael Hatton. He did not have immediate information on how the collision happened.
He said the highway was in the process of being reopened about 8:30 a.m.
