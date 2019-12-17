Killeen-area residents can tune in to NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. tonight to find out if Rose Short will win "The Voice" competition and a subsequent recording contract.
During Monday’s broadcast, Short performed an original song called “Steamroller,” Elton John’s “Border Song” and a duet with coach Gwen Stefani, “My Gift is You.”
Short first appeared on “The Voice” during the show’s Season 17 premiere on Sept. 23. During that show’s blind audition, she performed coach John Legend’s song “Preach.”
Since the blind audition, Short has competed in the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and the live shows as a member of Stefani's team.
Also during that time, Short has covered coach Blake Shelton's song "God's Country."
For most of the live shows, Short was automatically saved by viewer votes, but she had to compete last Tuesday and be saved by the audience to advance to the finale.
