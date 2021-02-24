A late night domestic disturbance led to the deaths of a Killeen couple.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a 911 call in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the police department.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a woman and man were involved in a domestic disturbance when the man produced a handgun and shot his wife. The man was in the garage when officers arrived and then shot himself, taking his own life, police said. There were three children in the residence who were unharmed, according to the release.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the woman, 34-year-old Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, dead at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday and the man, 40-year-old Archie Andrew Mitchell, dead at 2:14 a.m. He ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Shepard’s death marks the third homicide of the year for Killeen.
