Update, 12:05 p.m.: Nolanville police sent the following release on the crash, saying two people died in the wreck and others were injured:
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 510 am Nolanville Police Officers were dispatched to a major traffic accident on eastbound Interstate 14 west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass.
Officers responded to the accident where they located 2 vehicles on the side of the road.
They located one male inside of a vehicle identified as Matthew Odle a 38-year-old male from Killeen. Odle was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
The second vehicle was driven by Courtney Madisona 25-year-old white female who does not have a valid driver’s license. The front passenger identified as Cardavious Taplin sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. The third rear passenger identified as Shandrea Taylor a black female out of Killeen was airlifted by Life Flight from the scene and is currently listed in critical condition.
The Eastbound lane was closed to traffic and was reopened at approximately 0840. Traffic was diverted from Nolanville Main St entrance ramp to the Paddy Hamilton exit ramp.
The cause of the accident is currently being investigated by the Nolanville Police Department with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
NOLANVILLE — A wreck under the Paddy Hamilton Road bridge Friday morning in Nolanville is causing a highway closure and long traffic jam backing up to near Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
A yellow pickup truck was seen with heavy damage beneath the bridge in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 shortly before 8 a.m.
As emergency crews worked the scene, all eastbound lanes of I-14 were closed, and police were directing vehicles to exit the highway at Nolanville's main street exit. I-14 westbound traffic was unaffected.
