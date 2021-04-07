Killeen ISD officials said parents may now pick up their students from Manor Middle School following a threat earlier this afternoon.
Killeen ISD issued the following statement to parents at 4:20 p.m.:
"Killeen ISD Police, Killeen Police, and campus administration aggressively investigated and determined that the threat was unfounded," district spokeswoman Taina Maya said. "Students will now be released to return to the building, and we will begin releasing students for the day. Parents, it is now safe to come to the campus to pick up your students, bus riders will be late getting home."
Maya reminded students that false threats can lead to legal prosecution.
"Our students must understand that we are serious about school safety and any students making or spreading false, unverified threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Maya said. "These false rumors spark fear among students and families, cause severe disruption to the learning environment, and will not be tolerated."
The district thanked area partners for their quick response to the threat.
"The safety of every student, every day, is our very highest priority," Maya said. "Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and we always deal aggressively with any such report. We are grateful for the quick response from our law enforcement partners."
At 3:23 p.m., parents of Manor Middle School students were asked to refrain from picking up their children until they received further communication from Killeen ISD.
The school was evacuated after a threat of violence, Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said Wednesday.
Killeen ISD police immediately responded and alerted Killeen police, a message from KISD to parents said.
"At this time, all students and staff members are safe," the district's message to parents read.
