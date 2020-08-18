Towering plumes of smoke could be seen coming from Fort Hood late Tuesday after several fires broke out on the Army post’s training ranges.
Tyler Broadway with Fort Hood public affairs said post officials could confirm that firefighters were battling three blazes on post as of 7 p.m.
The fires were on the Brown’s Creek training range, the Clabber Creek training range and Jack Mountain, he said.
The Jack Mountain blaze was the largest, Broadway said, encompassing about 50 acres. He said firefighters had extinguished about 12 acres on Brown’s Creek and about 2 acres on Clabber Creek.
Fort Hood officials said all three fires were caused by live-fire training.
“The weather has also been a factor,” Broadway said, noting the high temperatures, low humidity and shifting winds.
Broadway said “Bambi buckets” were being flown in by the 1st Cavalry Division to drop water on the blaze. He said five firefighting vehicles, one water tender and two command units were on scene as of 7:30 p.m.
However, no mutual aid had been requested as of early evening, Broadway said.
He said the fires were not threatening any structures or Fort Hood’s boundaries.
