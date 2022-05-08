Problems continue at for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, as hours after repairs to the 48-inch main line were completed, the power went out at the Belton Water Treatment Plant.
At approximately 1:10 p.m. Sunday, all electrical power was lost at the treatment plant, which provides water service to Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Killeen, Copperas Cove, the Fort Hood Military Reservation and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Following the original water line break Saturday morning, Ricky Garrett, the general manager of Bell County WCID-1, issued new orders to conserve water as a result of the power outage.
“At this time WCID 1 is asking all customers to conserve as much water as possible for the next 48 hours,” Garrett said.
Power was still out at 4:20 p.m. but Oncor officials have estimated power to be restored about 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
As a result of the ongoing power outage at the water treatment plant, WCID No. 1 and all area entities effected issued boil water notices for area residents.
“Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the TCEQ has required communities to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption,” according to a press release issued by WCID No. 1. “Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions.”
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once full pressure and disinfectant levels are restored, WCID said their staff will collect bacteriological samples. The necessary e-coli test takes 24 hours to complete. The boil order will be lifted for all parts of the system with passing test results.
“The city of Killeen is requesting residents adhere to strict voluntary water conservation efforts for the next 24 hours,” according to a release from Janell Ford, Executive Director of Communications for the city of Killeen. “We ask citizens to please abstain from any water use or service that is not absolutely necessary for now, We will provide information, as we’re updated from WCID.”
The Killeen Independent School District has also been made aware of the ongoing issues concerning drinking water in area, and has requested that students and employees take extra precautions while the boil water notice is in effect.
“Students and employees are encouraged to bring a bottle of drinking water with them for the remainder of the water boil order,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said. “Our school nutrition department will serve breakfast and lunch as planned. We will continue to remain in close contact with city and county officials regarding any updates. All KISD campuses will be open tomorrow (Monday).”
The boil water notices and new request for water conservation followed a 24-hour outage due to a break in a 48-inch transmission main.
The portion of line that had the leak is about a mile into Fort Hood property, Garrett explained Saturday.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.