UPDATE: 7 p.m.: NWS says Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salado, or near Harker Heights, moving southeast at 40 mph, starting at 6:26 p.m.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
UPDATE, 6:10 p.m.: Thunder and light rain reached the Killeen area.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats of Central Texas storms, the weather service forecast Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, heavy precipitation may lead to a minor flooding threat, the weather service said.
UPDATE, 1:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 tonight for the Killeen area.
Eric Martello, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said Central Texas residents should expect severe storms to move through the area this afternoon and evening.
Martello said the storms, which could begin between 3 to 6 p.m., should be pushing through from the west-northwest, and could produce wind speeds up to, or in excess of, 70 mph.
The storms could also produce ping pong ball-sized hail, he said.
Although he can't rule out a potential isolated tornado, Martello said the tornado threat is low at this point.
Combined with the recent rains, Wednesday's storms could cause isolated incidents of flash flooding, especially near Lampasas and Killeen, Martello said.
According to the NWS forecast, published at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, the storms should dissipate Thursday afternoon, with a slight chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday.
After the clouds part, the Killeen-area should be drenched in sun for the remainder of the weekend, with projected high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Monday are:
- Today: High 86, Low 64 - Up to 80% chance of severe thunderstorms
- Thursday: High 85, Low 65 - 30% chance of thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy
- Friday: High 86, Low 64 - Mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 86, Low 65 - Sunny
- Sunday: High 87, Low 66 - Sunny
- Monday: High 89, Low 67 - Sunny
