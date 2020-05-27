1. Yes. The setup would provide better continuity for students. It’s worth a try.

2. Yes. That schedule would be easier on parents, as far as child care is concerned.

3. No. Unless all area districts do it, year-round school would be problematic.

4. No. With military moves scheduled for summer, it would be too disruptive locally.

5. Unsure. It works well in other countries, but it may not be successful here.

Vote

View Results