Here is the Texas coronavirus daily report for Monday, as of 12:15 p.m. The state has updated its caseload, and more than 700 new cases were reported since Sunday update. The state fatalities increased by 17 since Sunday.
Currently, 213 of 254 counties in the state have reported positive cases.
32,332 Cases Reported
884 Fatalities
16,090 Estimated* Recoveries
407,398 Total tests
13,844 Public labs
393,554 Private labs
1,533 Lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in Texas hospitals
Source: Texas Department of Health and Human Services
* Recoveries are estimated based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.
