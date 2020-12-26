One of the victims of a shooting which took place in Killeen on Saturday has died, according to the Killeen Police Department.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m., on Saturday, according to a KPD news release. Another victim,a 5-year-old male, was in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded around 3:25 p.m. to a shooting disturbance in the 700 block of Houston Street. When police responded, they saw two male gunshot victims — one juvenile and one possibly an adult — Killeen Police Department Lt. Michael Sousounis said.
The juvenile was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, and the other male was transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Sousounis said he believes there is no longer a threat in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.