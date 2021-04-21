Haker Heights police are investigating a homicide that left one dead Tuesday evening.
The fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School last night, according to Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart.
Quinton Ford, 19, of Harker Heights, was fatally shot, police said.
Stewart said the shooting was a “altercation between two parties.”
At 11 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to a press release, the Harker Heights Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of East Knights Way - Harker Heights High School parking lot - for a report of shots fired.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred between several individuals in the parking lot area of Harker Heights High School,” police said in the release. “The argument escalated and multiple shots were fired.”
The lead agency for this investigation is the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division who is working with the Killeen Independent School District Police, police said.
Police have not said if anyone was arrested.
Those information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option #2.
