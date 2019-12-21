At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and Elms Road in Killeen this morning.
Three police cars, two fire vehicles and one emergency vehicle were on the scene.
Traffic was slowed because of the wreck.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
