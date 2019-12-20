A vehicle crash has been reported in the westbound lanes on Interstate 14 near Nolanville, the Nolanville Police Department confirmed shortly before 2 p.m.
The cause of the crash and the number of vehicles involved is not known at this time.
Google traffic maps shows significantly slowed traffic on I-14 going through Nolanville.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.